Watkins and James to Wed

Mr. and Mrs. Sammy James of Drummonds, Tenn., are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Sylvia Catherine James, to Andrew Kaleb Watkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Watkins of Atoka, Tenn. Grandparents of the bride are Mr. and Mrs. Donald Pannell of Drummonds, Tenn., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel James of Ashland, Miss.; and grandparents of the groom are Mrs. Joy Vann Crosthwaith and Ken Crosthwaith and the late Doug Vann; and Mr. and Mrs. Keith Watkins.

Sylvia is a 2012 graduate of Faith Heritage Christian Academy in Millington and she attended Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Cordova, Tenn. She is currently employed as a recruiter for J & M Cabinetry and Construction and is a homemaker. Andrew is a 2011 graduate of Brighton High School in Brighton and graduated from Memphis JATC in Memphis, Tenn. He is currently employed as an electrician at Standard Electric Co.

The ceremony will be held August 4, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Crosspointe Baptist Church in Millington, Tenn. Following a honeymoon trip to Key West, Fla. Mr. and Mrs. Watkins will reside in Atoka, Tenn.