Obituaries August 2, 2018

JOHN T. BOYLAND

John T. Boyland 81, passed away July 24, 2018. Service is set for Thursday, Aug. 2, with viewing 10-10:55 a.m. all at Jefferson Mortuary Chapel located at 7788 Church Street in Millington, TN 38053, service to began at 11:00 a.m. Interment in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road, Memphis, Friday, Aug. 3, at 10:15 a.m. Jefferson Mortuary(901)872-8800

CHARLES R. DURHAM

Charles R. Durham, 69, retired steel worker for Inland Steel and a life member of Hammond Elks Lodge, died July 23, 2018 at Oglesby’s Group Home. The family received friends on July 29, at Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel. Interment was in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

EDWARD EUGENE ‘EDDIE’ MICHAEL

Edward Eugene “Eddie” Michael, 65 of Mason, passed away on the morning of July 17, 2018. Mr. Michael is survived by his wife, Mrs. Debbie Michael of Mason; his sons, Chris (Ashley) Michael of Mason, Steve (Ruth) Gafford of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Tim (Christine) Michael of Munford, and Josh Michael of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and by his seven grandchildren, Camryn Michael, Cole Michael, Chase Michael, Shelby Gafford, Elliott Michael, Corbin Michael, and Jed Michael. The services for Mr. Michael were held on July 20, at the Maley-Yarbrough Chapel. Interment followed in Walls Cemetery in Braden.

BILLY LEE SMITH

Billy Lee Smith, 80, passed away July 23, 2018. He retired from Standard Construction Company in 2003. The family received friends July 25 at the Millington Chapel and interment was private. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

CHARLES TRENTON ‘TRENT’ TAYLOR

Charles Trenton “Trent” Taylor, 26, painter, died July 23, 2018 at his residence. The family received friends July 26 and service was held Friday, July 27, both at Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel. Interment was in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.