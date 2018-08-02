Southeast Financial Credit Union appoints new committee member

Star Staff Reports

FRANKLIN — Southeast Financial Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Hale to its Audit Committee.

Hale is a 19-year employee of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) and has worked in both the technology services and auditing divisions.

Hale was appointed to the committee at the Credit Union’s annual meeting of members in late March.

“We’re pleased to welcome Robert to the Southeast Financial family,” said John Jacoway, Credit Union CEO. “His technical background and auditing expertise make him a great addition to the committee, and we look forward to working with him.”

Southeast Financial’s Auditing Committee is comprised of volunteers appointed by the Credit Union’s board of directors.

Along with the board, committee members dedicate countless unpaid hours to representing and serving their fellow members.

Southeast Financial Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Established in 1936 and insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), the Credit Union provides its members with an alternative to traditional banking, delivering competitive products and convenience services, often at a better value. For more information, please visit www.southeastfinancial.org.