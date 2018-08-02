Tracking with Thomas: Coming Up Roses

The nationally recognized Munford High School Band has been offered the opportunity to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade to be held on Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, California. Last week the annual Munford Band Camp was held on the campus transforming the parking lot into football field giving the members a chance to practice their new routines. The Munford Band is under the direction of 2018 Teachers of Excellence Award winner Barry Trobaugh. While the students and band leaders work hard on the field and in the heat, the parents and boosters are trying to rally up support from the community to get the band to Pasadena. The estimated budget is $650,000 for this once in a lifetime opportunity. This campaign goal if reached, will help for a single months payment and would make a huge impact on helping the 200-plus musicians get to Pasadena. To help support this campaign, visit this link: https://www.gofundme.com/munford-band-rose-parade-campaign

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munfordbandpublicity/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/munfordband/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/themunfordband