ONE MILLINGTON: Members of MMS ready to take on 2018-19

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Unity was on display in the Harvell Civic Center Friday.

Three days away from kicking off the fifth year of Millington Municipal Schools, there was one big difference from the previous four years. Bo Griffin would be the superintendent of MMS when the first day of school kicked off, replacing Dr. David Roper.

“I’m excited to be home,” Griffin said. “It’s going to be exciting. I love the fact I get to take my kid to school everyday. That was some of the best days when I would try to steal time with my son. The great staffs at the other schools understood that. It’s always going to be God, family and school. Since I was a rookie coach, those priorities are not going to change.

“The days of me taking him to school and going over spelling words, just talking about his day like my Daddy used to do with me is special,” he added. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Griffin’s 23rd year in education marks a milestone in his career. He has served as a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal and principal. Once he was selected by the Millington School Board as the successor of Roper this summer, Griffin was ready for his new job as superintendent.

His job as a father has been going on longer raising son Eli. The younger Griffin will attend MMS’ E.A. Harrold this year. The staff of Harrold was in the Harvell Civic Center alongside fellow MMS schools Millington Elementary, Millington Middle School and Millington Central High School.

The 2018 Millington Municipal School Convocation ushered in the new school year with prayer, American pride, showcasing the children and showing appreciation to the teachers, facility, staff and administrators.

Griffin described all the people in the room wearing One Millington T-shirts as super heroes.