Doing the Littles Things

Posted on August 9, 2018.
Millington Metro Trojans Coach Will Littles rides the water dispenser over to the players before a practice last week at Mooney Bosewell Field. Littles and the rest of the Metro staff are preparing the players for the 2018 season. Part of the preparation was Tuesday’s Jamboree at Munford. The Metro Trojans kickoff the season against Munford Aug. 16 at home. All the Metro Trojan games begin at 6:30 p.m.
2018 Metro Trojan Schedule
Aug. 16 vs. Munford
Aug. 23 vs. Houston 1
Aug. 30 vs. Houston 2
Sept. 6 vs. Bon Lin
Sept. 13 vs. Lakeland Middle
Sept. 20 @ Appling Middle
Sept. 27 vs. Elmore Park
Oct. 4 vs. Arlington
Oct. 18 Championship
No. 1 vs. No. 2
Leave a Reply