Doing the Littles Things

Millington Metro Trojans Coach Will Littles rides the water dispenser over to the players before a practice last week at Mooney Bosewell Field. Littles and the rest of the Metro staff are preparing the players for the 2018 season. Part of the preparation was Tuesday’s Jamboree at Munford. The Metro Trojans kickoff the season against Munford Aug. 16 at home. All the Metro Trojan games begin at 6:30 p.m.

2018 Metro Trojan Schedule

Aug. 16 vs. Munford

Aug. 23 vs. Houston 1

Aug. 30 vs. Houston 2

Sept. 6 vs. Bon Lin

Sept. 13 vs. Lakeland Middle

Sept. 20 @ Appling Middle

Sept. 27 vs. Elmore Park

Oct. 4 vs. Arlington

Oct. 18 Championship

No. 1 vs. No. 2