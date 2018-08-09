Midsouth Marketplace joins the U-Haul Dealer Network

Star Staff Reports

U-Haul Company of Tennessee is pleased to announce that Midsouth Marketplace has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Millington community.

Midsouth Marketplace at 8323 Hwy. 51 N. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are 10a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday; and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (901) 407-2015 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Millington-TN-38053/035158/ today.

Midsouth Marketplace partners Jon and Nena Stoddard are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Shelby County.

U-Haul and Midsouth Marketplace are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

