Obituaries August 9, 2018

Posted on August 9, 2018.

WILLIAM TRAVIS HAWKINS

William Travis Hawkins, 97, passed away July 30, 2018. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge, a World War II veteran who served in Belgium and Luxemburg, Germany, was a POW, and a member of Faith Assembly of God. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

CATRICE LAKAY SOMERVILLE

Catrice Lakay Somerville, 27 of Covington,  passed away June 23, 2018. Interment was held Aug. 4 at Cotton Cemetery in Covington after the funeral service which was held the same day at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Covington.

JOANNE ‘JODY’ SWAN

Joanne “Jody” Swan, 76, of Covington,  passed away July 29, 2018. A graveside service was held at Aug. 1 at Morrison’s Cemetery in Brighton. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

