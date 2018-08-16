Journal West 10 Media releases first ranking for 2018

The Germantown Red Devils were the inaugural Journal West 10 Media Power 10 champions going 10-0 last season. As the 2018 prep football season kicks off Friday night across the state. The Red Devils look prime to defend their crown. Here is the preseason rankings for the teams in our coverage area. The teams from the coverage area include Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County. Each week throughout the 2018, see how the poll shakes out.

WEEK ONE

1. Germantown

(@ Jackson North Side)

2. Briarcrest

(@ White Station)

3. Arlington

(vs. Raleigh-Egypt)

4. FACS

(vs. Douglass)

5. Cordova

(vs. Southaven)

6. St. Benedict

(vs. Kingsbury)

7. Collierville

(vs. Olive Branch)

8. St. George’s

(vs. Center Hill)

9. Munford

(@ Covington)

10. Bartlett

(vs. Overton)