NMCA Homecoming with Return to Memphis in 2019

Star Staff Reports

The National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) will make a return to Memphis International Raceway in Millington thanks to facility upgrades as it’s bringing the spirit and excitement of street-legal drag racing back to its home.

The drag competition and car show event is being dubbed “The Memphis Homecoming” and it is happening May 2-5, 2019. The history between the organization and the race track goes back to 1992 when Hot Rod Magazine selected Memphis International Raceway as the destination to host its inaugural street race shootout, bringing a growing phenomenon into national spotlight. The Top 10 Shootout ushered in a new genre of drag racing and it still thrives 27 years later.

“The history for this segment of the sport began at Memphis International Raceway and that magic with the track still exists today,” said Rollie Miller, general manager of the NMCA organization. However, Miller explained that the move back to Memphis International Raceway isn’t solely due to the shared history. He continued, “The Memphis drag strip, led by Pam Kendrick and with support from IRG chief operating officer Royce Miller, are doing a tremendous job in enhancing the facility. There are capital improvement projects that have recently been completed and more are coming in the next few months.

Additionally, the track has secured new equipment to provide a better racing environment. These guaranteed upgrades will provide a wonderful experience for our racers.”

When asked about NMCA returning to Memphis International Raceway, MIR President, Pam Kendrick, said “The NMCA Memphis Homecoming is something that we’ve been pursuing since we reopened our facility in 2012. MIR is the perfect track for this event and with our location, the size of our facility, and number of amenities in the surrounding areas; we are in unique position to make this event a destination for racers and fans from across the country.

Rollie Miller and his team has been a pleasure to work with and we know that this event will be successful at our track for years to come.”