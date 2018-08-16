Public Safety August 16, 2018

Arrests

Aug. 1- 54-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Aug. 2- 43-year-old Memphis male charged with reckless driving, lights required on motor vehicles, driving under the influence x2 and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 40-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 37-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 44-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault;

Aug. 3- 23-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 28-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 27-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Aug. 4- 26-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 39-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Aug. 5- 29-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication;

Aug. 6- 46-year-old Millington male charged with violation of an order of protection or restraining order; 24-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property under $1,000; 55-year-old Cordova female charged with assault;

Aug. 7- N/A

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

July 29- 8850 Highway 51 North; Navy Road & Harrold Street; 8181 Highway 51 North; 7662 Tecumseh Street;

Aug. 1- 4853 Bill Knight Avenue/34; Highway 51 North & Bill Knight Avenue; 7950 Memphis Avenue; 4798 West Union Road; 7249 Baker Street; 8181 Highway 51 North/128;

Aug. 2- 4876 Bilrae Circle North; 6156 Broadmeadows Drive;

Aug. 3- 4878 Forbess Lane; 4846 Terrell Lane; 4785 Saratoga Avenue; 5077 Easley Street/311; 7840 Church Street;

Aug. 4- 7227 Pam Drive; 7950 Memphis Avenue; 4886 Forbess Lane; 6693 Chase Road;

Disregarded on Side

July 31- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Aug. 2- 5485 Victory Lane; 4370 Bennet Wood Drive;

Aug. 3- 7833 Commodore;

Outside Rubbish

Aug. 4- 8070 Epperson Mill Road; 4399 Ridge Bay Cove;

Unauthorized Burning

Aug. 2- 7185 Helene Drive;

Dispatched & Cancelled

July 30- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Aug. 2- 7792 Trading Post Lane;

Aug. 3- 7921 Martha Street;

Aug. 4- 7940 Pryor Place;

Motor Vehicle Accident

July 30- Highway 51 North & Kerrville Rosemark;

Aug. 3- 9224 Quito Road; 8370 Highway 51 North/106; 8146 Highway 51 North;

Medical Assist

July 30- 4463 Ellen Street;

Aug. 4- 4284 Shelby Road;

Sprinkler Activated

Aug. 2- 5081 Easley Street;

Detector Activated

Aug. 1- 8570 Highway 51 North/109.

Aug. 2- 4416 Annie Mae Drive;

False Alarm

July 29- 6656 Highway 51 North;

July 31- Highway 51 & Navy Road;

Aug. 4- 4159 Dawson Ridge Drive;

DUI Blood Draw

Aug. 2- 4836 Navy Road;

Smoke Detector Activated

Aug. 2- 9276 Highway 51 North; 9276 Highway 51 North;

City Court Reports

July 31, 2018

Fines

Lori F. Beauchamp of 6823 Southknoll Avenue in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Markell C. Garmon of 5353 Patrick Henry Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and disregard railroad crossing, guilty plea city charge, $50 fine plus cost;

Ira Gene Lee of 4915 Navy Road No. 7 in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; failure to yield right of way/pvt drive, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Amanda G. McPeak of 4864 Bilrae Circle N in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

LaToya D. White of 3682 Steele Street No. 3 in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Shannon D. Willingham of 135 Glenn Cove in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Mark R. Bryan of 5059 Pruitt Street in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/29 suspended, 11/22 probation, 7 days credit, attend anger management and random drug screens, no contact with victim;

Ryan W. Goss of 1621 Via Roma Drive in Memphis charged with DUI first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 1 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year interlock, MADD lecture;

Michael P. Hurt of 5762 Redford Cove in Bartlett charged with resisting official detention, granted diversion/probation, 6 months;

Rocky B. Price of 8181 Highway 51 North charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/22 suspended, 11/22 probation, 7 days credit, restitution of $260 to victim;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Bette J. Fitz of 7920 Highway 51 North, Room No. 119 in Millington, charged with theft of property under $1,000, found probable cause, held to state;

August 7, 2018

Fines

Cedril D. Bowen of 1576 Robin Hood Lane in Memphis charged with reckless driving, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Paige M. Fuzz of 718 Spring Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost;

Selena Guerrero Camacho of 3259 Treble lane in Lakeland charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost, speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Michael J. Rapp of 2336 Woodlawn Road in Brighton charged with failure to appear/booking & processing, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Randi D. Reyes of 5890 Brushy Mill Cove in Millington charged with driver to exercise due care/safe lookout, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost and driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Jordan D. Roach of 1057 Keeling Road in Stanton charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost, speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Tashall V. Welch of 4146 Mountain Terrace Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost, speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Jalessa Carruthers of 430 Seminary Avenue in Covington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/26 suspended, 11/26 probation, 3 days credit, no contact with victim;

April R. Denison of 7819 Tumbling Creek Drive in Millington charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 credit time served, attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year – interlock MADD lecture;

Chasity A. Forte of 8281 George Brett Drive in Cordova, charged with possession legend drug without prescription, guilty plea no fine, no cost, 90 days jail, 8 days credit;

Clifford Cleveland of 5863 Hamlet Road in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 2 days jail, 1 day credit; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Corderro Johnson of 4420 Sphinx Cove in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/26 suspended, 11/26 probation, 3 days credit;

Kalyn C. Smith of 2011 Lauretta Avenue in Memphis charged with assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 days credit, no contact with victim;

Kalyn C. Smith of 4932 Bill Knight Street in Millington charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 days credit, no contact with victim;

Shawn A. Yarbro of 1895 Burrow Cemetary Road in Mason charged with DUI-second offense, guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail/ 10/14 suspended, 11/21 probation, 8 days credit, revoke license 2 years;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Ronald E. Allen of 7001 Saddlebrook in Millington charged with driving while license suspended; failure to provide proof of insurance;

Antoinette D. Rice of 4053 Lucy Road in Millington charged with domestic assault, vandalism under $500 and theft of property under $1,000, transfer charge to Division 8 Drug Court;