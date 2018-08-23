FROM THE COUNSELOR DESK: Important dates for MCHS Seniors 2018-19

Important Senior Dates: Information provided by Millington Central High School senior guidance counselor Georgette Farmer…

August 27 School Pictures

Senior deadline for seniors to choose their yearbook pose is Septermber25th

September 3 No School – Labor Day

September 11 Senior Parent Night @ 6p.m.

September 12 Progress Reports

September 13 P/T Conference

September 17-21 College Application Week (TN Promise Application, College Application and Exploration Week)

October 1 FAFSA is online! (Free Application for Federal Student Aid)

Go to www.fafsa.gov to complete the 2018-2019 FAFSA

October 2 Senior ACT Retake Test (FREE @ MCHS)

Spanish Parent Night @6p.m.

October 3 1st TN Promise Meeting @ 8a.m. @ MCHS

October 5 1st Quarter Over

October 8-12 Fall Break

October 16 Cap and Gown Meeting @1p.m.

October 17 Report Cards Go Home

October 18 Millington College Fair 5p.m.- 7p.m.

October 24 PSAT Test

October 30 TN FAFSA Frenzy at 6p.m. @ MCHS

November 1 TN Promise Scholarship deadline.

November 2 Cap and Gown Order during lunch ($80 Dollar Deposit)

TN Promise seniors may start community service requirement of 8 hours. For more info, go to https://tnachieves.org

November 12 No School- Veterans Day

November 14 ASVAB Test/ Progress Reports

November 19-23 Thanksgiving Break

December 6 FAFSA Frenzy 8a.m.-12p.m.

December 19-21 Exams

Dec. 24-Jan. 2 Christmas Break

January 7 Students Return

March 1 Senior Honors Day

April 27 Senior Prom Memphis Zoo

May 8 Senior Picnic

May 9-10 Senior Exams

May 13 Baccalaureate at Crosspointe Church @6:30p.m.

May 16 Graduation @7p.m.