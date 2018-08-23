FROM THE COUNSELOR DESK: Important dates for MCHS Seniors 2018-19

Posted on August 23, 2018.
Important Senior Dates: Information provided by Millington Central High School senior guidance counselor Georgette Farmer…
August 27 School Pictures
Senior deadline for seniors to choose their yearbook pose is Septermber25th
September 3 No School – Labor Day
September 11 Senior Parent Night @ 6p.m.
September 12 Progress Reports
September 13 P/T Conference
September 17-21 College Application Week (TN Promise Application, College Application and Exploration Week)
October 1 FAFSA is online! (Free Application for Federal Student Aid)
Go to www.fafsa.gov to complete the 2018-2019 FAFSA
October 2 Senior ACT Retake Test (FREE @ MCHS)
Spanish Parent Night @6p.m.
October 3 1st TN Promise Meeting @ 8a.m. @ MCHS
October 5 1st Quarter Over
October 8-12 Fall Break
October 16 Cap and Gown Meeting @1p.m.
October 17 Report Cards Go Home
October 18 Millington College Fair 5p.m.- 7p.m.
October 24 PSAT Test
October 30 TN FAFSA Frenzy at 6p.m. @ MCHS
November 1 TN Promise Scholarship deadline.
November 2 Cap and Gown Order during lunch ($80 Dollar Deposit)
TN Promise seniors may start community service requirement of 8 hours. For more info, go to https://tnachieves.org
November 12 No School- Veterans Day
November 14 ASVAB Test/ Progress Reports
November 19-23 Thanksgiving Break
December 6 FAFSA Frenzy 8a.m.-12p.m.
December 19-21 Exams
Dec. 24-Jan. 2 Christmas Break
January 7 Students Return
March 1 Senior Honors Day
April 27 Senior Prom Memphis Zoo
May 8 Senior Picnic
May 9-10 Senior Exams
May 13 Baccalaureate at Crosspointe Church @6:30p.m.
May 16 Graduation @7p.m.
