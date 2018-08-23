Public Safety August 23, 2018

Arrests

Aug. 8- 55-year-old Cordova female charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and lights required on motor vehicles; 38-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 24-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 22-year-old Pope, Miss., charged with failure to appear – booking/processing and theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 30-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 20-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication;

Aug. 9- 38-year-old Yellville, Ark., male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation and failure to appear – criminal case;

Aug. 10- 25-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 26-year-old Memphis female charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 32-year-old Henning male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 38-year-old Memphis male charged with public intoxication;

Aug. 11- 44-year-old Millington female charged with aggravated assault; 52-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault;

Aug. 12- 42-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property over $1,000;

Aug. 13- N/A

Aug. 14- 51-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 20-year-old Millington male charged with burglary;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Aug. 5- 6389 Dower Road; 8114 Hill Street; Highway 51 North & Bill Knight Avenue;

Aug. 7- 7775 W Navy Circle; 7849 Sweet Bark Road;

Aug. 8-1515 Snowy Creek Lane; 6518 Home Acres Road;

Aug. 9- Singleton Parkway & Pleasant Ridge Road; 6656 Highway 51 North No. 719;

Aug. 10- 5077 Easley Street No. 227;

Aug. 11- 5102 Thompson; 7875 Church Street; 4931 Easley Street;

Disregarded on Side

Aug. 6- 5485 Victory Lane;

Aug. 9- 5077 Easley Street No. 127;

Building Fire

Aug. 9- 7836 Highway 51 North No. 6;

Assist Invalid

Aug. 8- 5077 Easley Street No. 327;

Dispatched & Cancelled

Aug. 5- Wilkinsville Road & Greenhill; 9260 Quito Road;

Aug. 6- 8179 Woodstock Cuba;

Aug. 8- 7805 Newport Street;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Aug. 5- 9270 Highway 51 North;

Aug. 7- 7839 Highway 51 North;

Aug. 9- 6975 S Helene Cove;

Aug. 10- Highway 51 North & Easley Street;

Medical Assist

Aug. 5- 4224 Autumn Sun Road;

Aug. 6- 8552 Blue Creek Circle;

Aug. 7- 4944 Navy Road No. 9; 7842 Highway 51 North;

Aug. 9- 6656 Highway 51 North;

Person in Distress

Aug. 6- 4847 Navy Road;

Aug. 10- 7241 Pam Drive;

Aug. 11- 3675 Sykes Road;

Sprinkler Activated

Aug. 11- 5081 Easley Street;

False Alarm

Aug. 10- Highway 51 North & Bill Knight Avenue;