Trio charged with attempted murder after Millington hotel beating

Posted on August 23, 2018.

Star Staff Reports

Christopher Anthony

James McLaughlin

Johnathan Smith

Authorities responded to a man beaten nearly to death Friday.

The incident was alleged to occur over tattoo equipment. The beaten of the man resulted in now three men are charged with attempted murder.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday night at the Regency Inn off Navy Road in Millington, the victim Eric Piner was trying to get his tattoo gun back from one of the suspects. The victim allegedly tried to take more than just the tattoo gun.

James McLaughlin allegedly punched Piner in the face, dragging him out onto the field behind the motel. Deputies said McLaughlin, Jonathan Smith and Christopher Anthony punched Piner while he was on the ground.

The dispute over the tattoo gun has been building up. According to investigators, Piner had been trying to get his tattoo gun back even threatening McLaughlin on Facebook Live.

The 31-year-old invited Piner to the motel late Thursday night and that’s when the victim allegedly tried to take more than that gun.

The victim will not face any charges. Meanwhile McLaughlin, Smith and Anthony were charged with attempted second degree murder over the weekend.

