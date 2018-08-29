Categorized | Sports

Munford moves back into Power 10 Rankings for Week 3

Posted on August 29, 2018.

The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings

The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2018 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 3.

WEEK THREE

1. Germantown (2-0)

W 48-29 vs. Houston

Next Game: vs. Millington

2. Briarcrest (2-0)

(W 48-0 vs. Goodpasture)

Next Game: @ Madison Ridgeland

3. Arlington (2-0)

(W 49-21 vs. St. George’s)

Next Game: vs. Houston

4. Cordova (2-0)

(W 42-0 vs. Southwind)

Next Game: @ Whitehaven

5. St. Benedict (2-0)

(W 34-16 vs. Overton)

Next Game: @ B.T. Washington

6. Bartlett (2-0)

(W 53-0 @ Bolton)

Next Game: @ Collierville

7. ECS (2-0)

(W 45-14 vs. Hillcrest)

Next Game: @ FACS

8. Collierville (1-1)

(W 9-6 @ Center Hill)

Next Game: vs. Bartlett

9. Houston (1-1)

(L 29-48 @ Germantown)

Next Game: @ Arlington

10. Munford (1-1)

(W 50-30 vs. Munford)

Next Game: @ Overton

WEEK TWO

1. Germantown

2. Briarcrest

3. Arlington

4. FACS

5. Cordova

6. St. Benedict

7. Bartlett

8. Houston

9. ECS

10. Millington

