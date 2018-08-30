MCHS NJROTC Answers Call to Beautify E.A. Harrold

Star Staff Reports

On Saturday morning, Aug. 18, Millington Central High School NJROTC Cadets volunteered to support Tricia Speight, the principal of E.A. Harrold Elementary School, to help beautify her school for a shiny new look.

The cadets removed shrubs, cleaned out flower beds, and helped take down old buildings that were falling apart.

The cadets made a difference by cleaning up the school property and making it safer for the kids.

When is the last time you heard of a teenager getting up by 8 a.m. on a Saturday morning? Not often, but these 20 cadets were there to support.

High school students are extremely busy. They juggle their time between academics, school activities, and a social life, leaving little time for anything else, let alone community service! These NJROTC Cadets make it work. It’s not only about children in uniform and drilling in the gym for NJROTC Cadets. It’s about a culture of American traditions: relationships, family, community and teamwork.