Meet the 2018 Millington Middle Lady Stallions

Millington Middle Lady Stallion Soccer Team recently beat Collierville Middle 6-1 at USA Stadium last week. The crew will be led by coaches David Bedford and Jennifer Gallo throughout the 2018 season. The Lady Stallions are eighth graders Angela Calva, Kalia Duckworth, Julizeth Cueva, Elizabeth Vasquez, Alexandria Johnston, Kinverlin Mesinos, Brooklyn Gordon and Mylika Dean; seventh graders Kaelinn White, Rilee Ervin and Jennifer Lopez Guerrero; and sixth graders Kynizie Gordon, Diana Hernando, Allyssa Newman and Chloe Rudd.