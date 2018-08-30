Millington Police increases impaired driving enforcement

Star Staff Reports

The Millington Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3, surrounding the Labor Day holiday.

This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.

The Millington Police Department will be increasing their manpower on patrol shifts in an effort to combat drunk driving from now until the Labor Day weekend. We will be looking to keep drunk drivers off the street leading into Labor Day while roads will have a high volume of citizens traveling to many destinations to be with their families.

We will be partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to combat drunk driving in an effort to prevent a tragedy from happening. “We will increase our patrols and stay vigilant during this period to provide safe travels for our citizens.”

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support the Millington Police Department increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.