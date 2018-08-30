Obituaries August 30, 2018

MARION E. BYRD

Marion E. Byrd, 85, of Munford, passed away Aug. 19, 2018. The family received friends Aug. 22 until the service at Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel. Interment was in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

SHIRLEY ANN HALL-FRIPP

Shirley Ann Hall-Fripp, 66, of Millington passed away on August 21, 2018. Her funeral service was held Aug. 25 at Santify Holiness Outreach Ministries in Millington. Interment took place at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis on Aug. 27. Jefferson Mortuary had charge.

JOSHUA ‘LYLE’ GOFORTH

Joshua “Lyle” Goforth, longtime resident of Millington, born in Memphis on Aug. 25, 1979, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 17, 2018. Funeral service was held Aug. 21 at Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel. Interment was in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.

BILLY LAVERNE MAUDLIN

Billy Laverne Maudlin, ASCM, Ret., 66, died Aug. 16, 2018 at his residence. Mr. Maudlin was a retired Navy veteran of 22 years and a member of VFW No. 7175. Funeral Service was held Aug. 26 at VFW No. 7175, located at 4680 Cuba Millington Road in Millington. Memorial contributions may be made

to Local VFW. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel had charge.

HARRY WATSON SIMPSON

Harry Watson Simpson, 98, a resident of Kirby Pines Retirement Community, went home to his Lord on Aug. 20 , 2018. A World War II Navy Veteran, Simpson served in both the Atlantic and Pacific campaigns, having survived the sinking of his ship by a German submarine. Visitation was held at Bellevue Baptist Church Chapel on Aug. 23 until funeral service later. Memorials may be made to the Bellevue Baptist Church Foundation or to a charity of the donor’s choice.