Germantown confirms top ranking, Munford moves up, ECS takes big leap

The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings

The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2018 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 4.

WEEK FOUR

1. Germantown (3-0)

(W 55-7 vs. Millington)

Next Game: @ Collierville

2. ECS (3-0)

(W 47-7 @ FACS)

Next Game: vs. St. George’s

3. Briarcrest (2-1)

(L 42-35 vs. Madison Ridgeland)

Next Game: vs. Haywood

4. St. Benedict (2-0)

(W 34-16 vs. Overton Aug. 24)

Next Game: @ B.T. Washington

5. Houston (2-1)

(W 48-21 @ Arlington)

Next Game: vs. Bolton

6. Collierville (2-1)

(W 34-20 vs. Bartlett

Next Game: vs. Germantown

7. Arlington (2-1)

(L48-21 vs. Houston)

Next Game: @ Southwind

8. Cordova (2-1)

(L 41-13 @ Whitehaven)

Next Game: vs. Douglass

9. Munford (2-1)

(W 33-0 @ Overton)

Next Game: @ FACS

10. Bartlett (2-1)

(L 34-20 @ Collierville)

Next Game: vs. Sheffield

WEEK THREE

1. Germantown

2. Briarcrest

3. Arlington

4. Cordova

5. St. Benedict

6. Bartlett

7. ECS

8. Collierville

9. Houston

10. Munford