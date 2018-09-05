Germantown confirms top ranking, Munford moves up, ECS takes big leap

Posted on September 5, 2018.
The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings
The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2018 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 4.
WEEK FOUR
1. Germantown (3-0)
(W 55-7 vs. Millington)
Next Game: @ Collierville
2. ECS (3-0)
(W 47-7 @ FACS)
Next Game: vs. St. George’s
3. Briarcrest (2-1)
(L 42-35 vs. Madison Ridgeland)
Next Game: vs. Haywood
4. St. Benedict (2-0)
(W 34-16 vs. Overton Aug. 24)
Next Game: @ B.T. Washington
5. Houston (2-1)
(W 48-21 @ Arlington)
Next Game: vs. Bolton
6. Collierville (2-1)
(W 34-20 vs. Bartlett
Next Game: vs. Germantown
7. Arlington (2-1)
(L48-21 vs. Houston)
Next Game: @ Southwind
8. Cordova (2-1)
(L 41-13 @ Whitehaven)
Next Game: vs. Douglass
9. Munford (2-1)
(W 33-0 @ Overton)
Next Game: @ FACS
10. Bartlett (2-1)
(L 34-20 @ Collierville)
Next Game: vs. Sheffield
WEEK THREE
1. Germantown
2. Briarcrest
3. Arlington
4. Cordova
5. St. Benedict
6. Bartlett
7. ECS
8. Collierville
9. Houston
10. Munford
You guys do realize the first time St. Benedict plays in region they’re toast! Same as last year…trust me.