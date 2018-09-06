Calendar of Events September 6, 2018

Dance Night at The Baker

Join the dancers every first and third Tuesday at Baker Community Center for Dance Night for ages 30 and up. Lessons start at 6 p.m. and the Dance at 7 on the first and third Tuesday of every month. There is a live bands for each event. Bring enough finger foods for up to 30 people. There is a fee. The Baker Community Center is located at 7942 Church Street.

Sept. 7

Millington Central High School will participate in Drive for the Trojans Sept. 7 from 1 to 7 p.m. in front of the school located at 8050 West Street, in Millington. The event is sponsored by Homer Skelton Ford Millington. Makes plans to attend and help raise money for MCHS. For more information, call 873-8100.

Sept. 7-8

The 2018 International Goat Days is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at USA Stadium. Start making plans to attend the festival and for more information, call 873-5770.

Sept. 8

The Millington Lions Club Foundation will hold our annual pancake breakfast on Sept. 8, 7-10 a.m. during the annual International Goat Days Festival at USA Stadium in Millington. Tickets are only $5.00 at the tent for pancakes, sausage, and bacon and coffee, milk, and orange juice. Our members raise money to aid those in need in Millington and Southwest Tipton County as well as Frayser in Memphis. Your contributions allow us to provide the gift of sight and hearing through eye exams and eyeglasses, auditory exams and hearing aids, and for eye (including cataract & prosthetic) surgeries. We recycle used eyeglasses.

Sept. 10-16

Flying Legends of Victory Tour is coming to the Millington-Memphis Airport Sept. 10-16. The World War II B-25 Bomber will be available for tours and rides (book and ride). Seats are limited, weather or other factors beyond our control may affect ride availability. Plane tours, tour the historic Maid in the Shade, will be Monday,Friday and Sunday 2-6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Standard tour fees are $10 a person, $20/family but may vary. For more information call 480-462-2992 or email B25RC@AZCAF.org or visit www.azcaf.org. The Millington-Memphis Airport/Tulsair is located at 8182 Hornet Avenue in Millington. Visit www.flyinglegendstour.com

Sept. 15

Labor of Love presents Unity in the Community, a free event to the public, Sept. 15 starting at 10 a.m.. It is sponsored by Crystal’s Hair Salon and Inside Out Car Audio. Come out to enjoy family fun, bouncers, door prizes, a three-point shootout and more. The event will be held at 5427 Navy Road in Millington. For more information, call 873-2549.

Sept. 15&22

The Millington Cert Class “It’s a disaster, What are you going to do?” will be held in September on two dates from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Millington Training Center. Sign up at www.certplustraining.org. Any questions call the Millington Fire Department at 873-5800 or e-mail Ted Dent at t.dent@millingtotn.gov. CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Preparation Training is free emergency response training and disaster simulation involving hands-on: fire extinguisher, first-aid, survival search and radio communications.

Sept. 21-22

F-Body Nationals will be held Sept. 21-22 at the Memphis International Raceway. We want to thank everyone that was part of the Inaugural 2017 F-Body Nationals. We had a blast with all of you & are looking forward to a bigger and better 2018 event! We have made some changes to the event, so check out our highlights on the F-Body Nationals website. We are also working on a cruise for Thursday night. We will have more awards in 2018 for Camaro and Firebirds. We have also opened a Preferred Parking area for anyone wanting to attend that does not have a Camaro or Firebird, but wants to bring their classic. Our competitive drag racing will now be open to all Chevrolet or Pontiac bodied and powered cars. Fun Runs will still be Camaro or Firebird only. To improve the full experience we have also moved the host hotel to the downtown Memphis Sheraton with event special pricing. To register or for more information, call 969-7223.

Sept. 29

Millington Fire & Police Charity Softball Game, Benefiting the TBCH Boys Ranch will be held Sept. 29 at 6:05 p.m. at USA Stadium located at 4351 Babe Howard Blvd.

Free Admission — Donations accepted at the gate. Make checks payable to TBCH Double B Boys Ranch

Sept. 29

Aquatseli is Cherokee for “Our” Bluegrass & Olde Tyme Music Festival is coming to Meeman-Shelby Forest Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.For more information, visit www.facebook.com/aquatselibluegrassfest/ or www.ourbluegrassfest.com (a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Mid-South Alzheimer’s Association).

Sept. 29

The Kiwanis Club of Millington Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 29 at Forest Hills Golf Course. It is a four-person scramble format with a shotgun start of 1 p.m. Forest Hills Golf Course is located at 200 Kubo Road in Drummonds. There is an entry fee and donations will be accepted. There will be prizes for top players.

Sept. 29

The Millington Trojan Baseball Booster Club is hosting the 2018 Trojan Open Golf Scramble Sept. 29 at the Glen Eagle Golf Course with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. The four-person scramble has open spots and sponsorships chances. Check-in is scheduled for noon and food served before the tournament. Entry fee covers green fee, cart, one mulligan, one red tee and lunch. For more information, call Becky Bocz at 483-7933 or bbocz@aol.com or Coach Zane Adams at 494-5109 or zadams@millingtonschools.org

Oct. 18

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Ladies Luncheon is scheduled for October. Check EChatter for details.

Oct. 18

From Farmer’s Desk: Millington Central High School College Fair will be held Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Millington First United Methodist Church’s Flame Center located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road in Millington. Make plans to attend by calling 873-8100.

Regular Meetings

*The first Thursday of each month the Community Prayer Group meets at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. with coffee and the prayer starts about noon for about an hour (2 Chronicles 7:14). For more information, call 873-5770.

*The Millington Crisis Center will be hosting Thrift Shop every first Saturday of the month. The hours will be from 8 to 11 a.m. For more information, call 872-4357.

*Greater Millington Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Baker Community Center Room 6. Meetings include guest speakers and refreshments. For more information, call 825-4331.

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to the next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Join the Millington Quilters Guild every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., except for holidays. The meeting take place at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call Judi Harper at 835-4707 or e-mail her at 52jharper@rittermail.com

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com