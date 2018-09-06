Cast your ballot now for MCHS Hall of Fame 2018

Posted on September 6, 2018.
Star Staff Reports
Millington Central High School began its Athletic Hall of Fame back in 2013 inducting 12 members on the Mooney Boswell Field.
In recent years the event has been moved to the Hall of Fame game to begin the basketball season with such Trojan legends like Tausean “Mr. Football” Holmes, former Millington Basketball coach Kevin McMillan, the 2007-08 Lady Trojan Basketball team and contributors like Abe Massey have been called into the Hall.
Now the chance to select a former Millington athlete, coach, team and outstanding contributor for the Class of 2018 is currently underway.
Below is the criteria for each category. And at the bottom is a link to the form to fill out and return to MCHS located at 8050 West Street in Millington. For more information, call 873-8100 or email bhale@millingtonschools.org
Hall of Fame Criteria
Athlete
The athlete must have distinguished himself/herself in athletics at MCHS
Participated in least two years in the sport
Made significant impact and or special recognition to the sport
5 years must have elapsed from the nominee’s final season of participation
All region or higher honor
Established a school record or records
Participated in state tournament
Coach
Honored for the promotion of the benefit of the sport, social, physical and intellectual development of individuals, developing self confidence and for the creating community and self pride
7 years must have elapsed form the nominee’s last season of MCHS coaching
Made significant impact and or special recognition to the sport or sports the nominee coached
Coach of the year selection
Established a school record or records
Must have significantly contributed to the athletic heritage of MCHS
Consideration will also be given to won/lost record, post season playoff appearances, graduation rate of his/her athletes and other coaching awards
Team
Exceptional accomplishment at and above the conference level
Participated in the state tournament
5 year must have elapsed before a team is eligible
Made a significant impact and or brought special recognition to MCHS Athletics
Establish a school record or records
Outstanding Contributor
A non-athlete nominee who, in some manner, made a significant impact, special recognition and or an extraordinary to the success or furthering of the MCHS athletics
Honored for the promotion of the benefit of the sport, social, physical and intellectual development of individuals, developing self confidence and for the creating community and self pride
A minimum of 5 years of service must have occurred before the nominee is eligible
Demonstrated to the community a heart of service and dedication
For the form to nominate a person for the 2018 MCHS Hall of Fame click this link Athletic Hall of Fame
