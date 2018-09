Michael Harrell (center, left), of Millington, moved into an on-campus residence hall at the University of Tennessee at Martin during Move-In Mania on Aug. 24. Move-In Mania brings the campus and community together as volunteers from all areas welcome the incoming freshman class and help students settle into their new homes. Harrell plans to study history. He is pictured with (from left) Teresa Harrell, Chris Westcott and Keith Harrell.