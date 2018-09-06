Obituaries September 6, 2018

MARION E. BYRD

Marion E. Byrd, 85 of Munford, passed away Aug. 19, 2018. The family received friends Aug. 22 and service was at Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel. Interment was in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel

BETTYE LOUISE GUPTON

Bettye Louise Gupton, 66, of Covington, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. She was a member of Brighton Baptist Church. Visitation was held Aug. 27 and a funeral service followed with all services and interment held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests and memorials be made to any animal rescue of your choice.

LARRY A. MALPHUS

Larry A. Malphus was born Dec. 3, 1944 in Douglas, Ga., located in Coffee County and went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 23, 2018 at his home in Millington after a very hard and long battle with pancreatic cancer. The family received friends Aug. 26 with a service the following Monday at the Millington Chapel. Interment followed in Big Creek Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.

BRANDON STRICKLAND

Brandon Strickland, 25, of Munford, passed away at home on Aug. 21, 2018. Visitation was held on Aug. 27 until service at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Interment was in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford.

INA FAYE (MOSER) ROACH

Ina Faye (Moser) Roach, 84, of Millington, went to her heavenly home on Aug. 26, 2018. Visitation was held at the Munford Funeral Home (Millington Chapel) on Aug. 28. Funeral services was held at Roller Crouch Funeral Home in Batesville, Ark., on Aug. 30, with burial at Roselawn Cemetery. Floral tributes may be sent directly to Roller Crouch Funeral Home in Batesville, Arkansas or in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.