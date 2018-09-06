Public Safety September 6, 2018

Posted on September 6, 2018.
Aug. 22- N/A
Aug. 23- 30-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 30-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
Aug. 24- N/A
Aug. 25- 34-year-old Memphis male charged with possession of handgun while under influence, driving under the influence of intoxicant, drivers to exercise due care and reckless driving; 19-year-old Millington female charged with alcoholic beverage restrictions on persons under twenty-one (21) years of age and public intoxication; 54-year-old Rosemark female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
Aug. 26- N/A
Aug. 27- 27-year-old Minneapolis, Minn., female charged with domestic assault; 46-year-old Murphy, N.C., male charged with forgery, criminal attempt, identity theft and criminal impersonation;
Aug. 28- N/A
Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call
Aug. 19- 7225 Highway 51 South; 4730 Cedar Ridge Drive; 5088 School Street;
Aug. 20- 4886 Saratoga Avenue; 4534 Boxer Drive; 7162 Pam Drive; 7237 Juana Drive;
Aug. 21- 5077 Easley Street/226; 7090 Juana Drive; 3820 Micro Drive; 4188 Autumn Sun Road;
Aug. 22- 7060 Richard Wilson Drive; 8050 West Street; 4836 Navy Road/Suite 1;
Aug. 24- 6851 Woodstock Cuba;
Aug. 25- 8516 ShakeRag Road; 7869 Sallie Street; 7950 Memphis Avenue; 8445 Highway 51 North; 8050 Chambers Road; 8484 Wilkinsville Road; 4916 Holly Lane;
Disregarded on Side
Aug. 24- 7770 Woodstock Cuba;
Carbon Monoxide
Aug. 22- 5077 Easley Street;
Drug Overdose
Aug. 24- 20 Oates Drive;
Unintentional
Aug. 25- 8061 Highway 51 North;
Dispatched & Cancelled
Aug. 19- 4561 Long Tree Drive; 3759 Walden Meadow Drive;
Aug. 21- 4588 Talley Street;
Aug. 22- 3595 Shelby Road;
Aug. 24- 8594 Blue Creek Circle; 6050 Beavoir; 7743 Church Street;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Aug. 20- 7954 Highway 51 North;
Aug. 22- Raleigh-Millington Road & Jones Boyd; Wilkinsville Road and Walker Road;
Aug. 24- Highway 385 & Raleigh-Millington Road;
Medical Assist
Aug. 20- 7940 Pryor Place;
Aug. 22- 4495 Babe Howard Blvd;
Aug. 23- 8448 Rankin Branch Road;
Aug. 24- 5077 Easley Street/216;
Aug. 25- 4648 Quito Road;
Smoke Detector
Aug. 23- 3660 Shelby Road;
Passenger Vehicle
Aug. 23- 7111 Millington Road;
False Alarm
Aug. 23- 7807 Montgomery Street;
Good Intent Call
Aug. 23- 8181 Highway 51 North/126;
DUI Blood Draw
Aug. 24- 4836 Navy Road;
Leave a Reply