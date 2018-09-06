Public Safety September 6, 2018

Arrests

Aug. 22- N/A

Aug. 23- 30-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 30-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Aug. 24- N/A

Aug. 25- 34-year-old Memphis male charged with possession of handgun while under influence, driving under the influence of intoxicant, drivers to exercise due care and reckless driving; 19-year-old Millington female charged with alcoholic beverage restrictions on persons under twenty-one (21) years of age and public intoxication; 54-year-old Rosemark female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Aug. 26- N/A

Aug. 27- 27-year-old Minneapolis, Minn., female charged with domestic assault; 46-year-old Murphy, N.C., male charged with forgery, criminal attempt, identity theft and criminal impersonation;

Aug. 28- N/A

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Aug. 19- 7225 Highway 51 South; 4730 Cedar Ridge Drive; 5088 School Street;

Aug. 20- 4886 Saratoga Avenue; 4534 Boxer Drive; 7162 Pam Drive; 7237 Juana Drive;

Aug. 21- 5077 Easley Street/226; 7090 Juana Drive; 3820 Micro Drive; 4188 Autumn Sun Road;

Aug. 22- 7060 Richard Wilson Drive; 8050 West Street; 4836 Navy Road/Suite 1;

Aug. 24- 6851 Woodstock Cuba;

Aug. 25- 8516 ShakeRag Road; 7869 Sallie Street; 7950 Memphis Avenue; 8445 Highway 51 North; 8050 Chambers Road; 8484 Wilkinsville Road; 4916 Holly Lane;

Disregarded on Side

Aug. 24- 7770 Woodstock Cuba;

Carbon Monoxide

Aug. 22- 5077 Easley Street;

Drug Overdose

Aug. 24- 20 Oates Drive;

Unintentional

Aug. 25- 8061 Highway 51 North;

Dispatched & Cancelled

Aug. 19- 4561 Long Tree Drive; 3759 Walden Meadow Drive;

Aug. 21- 4588 Talley Street;

Aug. 22- 3595 Shelby Road;

Aug. 24- 8594 Blue Creek Circle; 6050 Beavoir; 7743 Church Street;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Aug. 20- 7954 Highway 51 North;

Aug. 22- Raleigh-Millington Road & Jones Boyd; Wilkinsville Road and Walker Road;

Aug. 24- Highway 385 & Raleigh-Millington Road;

Medical Assist

Aug. 20- 7940 Pryor Place;

Aug. 22- 4495 Babe Howard Blvd;

Aug. 23- 8448 Rankin Branch Road;

Aug. 24- 5077 Easley Street/216;

Aug. 25- 4648 Quito Road;

Smoke Detector

Aug. 23- 3660 Shelby Road;

Passenger Vehicle

Aug. 23- 7111 Millington Road;

False Alarm

Aug. 23- 7807 Montgomery Street;

Good Intent Call

Aug. 23- 8181 Highway 51 North/126;

DUI Blood Draw

Aug. 24- 4836 Navy Road;