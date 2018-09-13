All welcomed to community health fair this weekend

Star Staff Reports

MEMPHIS — Pastor Darryl Roberts and Kingdom Fellowship Baptist Church will host its 38127 Community Health Fair on Sept. 14-15.

Kingdom Fellowship Baptist Church, located at 3735 North Trezevant in Memphis, will host its 38127 Community Health from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is open to all of Shelby County. Several sponsors and vendors will be there to provide services.

Free services include: Dental Services, Vision Screenings, Home Repairs for Seniors, Breast Exams, Utility Assistance, Blood Pressure Readings, Job Assistance and BMI Readings

Those who are interested in receiving certain services may require preregistration. Services available include dental, vision, BMI/Blood Pressure screenings, and utility assistance. We will also schedule breast exams to the first 30 registered participants. We cannot guarantee certain services to unregistered attendees.

Sponsors and participants include: Bellevue Baptist Dental Bus, Mid-South Lion’s Club, Mobile American Job Center of Tennessee, Shelby County Community Service Agency (CSA), University of Memphis Speech and Hearing, and Christ Community Health Services

The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis, Friday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis is coming to take applications for elderly homeowners who need assistance with minor and major home repairs.

Habitat for Humanities is working diligently to ensure that elderly homeowners receive the necessary repairs for weatherization and home improvements.

Faith Leaders Symposium held Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at 10 a.m. There will be an opportunity for ministers and leaders of the faith-based community to receive information from organizations concerning services offered in the community through a brief symposium. Topics of discussion will include:

Addressing Domestic Violence in your congregations (Memphis Area Women’s Council)

Addressing Bullying in your youth congregation

Community Services and Assistance offered by Shelby County Government (CSA)

Services offered by Shelby County Health Department (Ryan White Program)

Importance of Safety Awareness within the church

Understanding the need for HIPPA in the church

For more information contact, Monica Brodie, Kingdom Fellowship Baptist Church Outreach Director, at 870-316-9561 or e-mail: kfbcoutreachministry@gmail.com