Calendar of Events September 13, 2018

Dance Night at The Baker

Join the dancers every first and third Tuesday at Baker Community Center for Dance Night for ages 30 and up. Lessons start at 6 p.m. and the Dance at 7 on the first and third Tuesday of every month. There is a live bands for each event. Bring enough finger foods for up to 30 people. There is a fee. The Baker Community Center is located at 7942 Church Street.

Sept. 13-16

Flying Legends of Victory Tour is coming to the Millington-Memphis Airport Sept. 10-16. The World War II B-25 Bomber will be available for tours and rides (book and ride). Seats are limited, weather or other factors beyond our control may affect ride availability. Plane tours, tour the historic Maid in the Shade, will be Monday,Friday and Sunday 2-6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Standard tour fees are $10 a person, $20/family but may vary. For more information call 480-462-2992 or email B25RC@AZCAF.org or visit www.azcaf.org. The Millington-Memphis Airport/Tulsair is located at 8182 Hornet Avenue in Millington. Visit www.flyinglegendstour.com

Sept. 15

Labor of Love presents Unity in the Community, a free event to the public, Sept. 15 starting at 10 a.m.. It is sponsored by Crystal’s Hair Salon and Inside Out Car Audio. Come out to enjoy family fun, bouncers, door prizes, a three-point shootout and more. The event will be held at 5427 Navy Road in Millington. For more information, call 873-2549.

Sept. 15&22

The Millington Cert Class “It’s a disaster, What are you going to do?” will be held in September on two dates from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Millington Training Center. Sign up at www.certplustraining.org. Any questions call the Millington Fire Department at 873-5800 or e-mail Ted Dent at t.dent@millingtotn.gov. CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Preparation Training is free emergency response training and disaster simulation involving hands-on: fire extinguisher, first-aid, survival search and radio communications.

Sept. 20

The National Active & Retired Federal EmployeesAssociation, Chapter 1382 meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, Sept. 20 at Manila Filipino Restaurant, 7849 Rockford Road in Millington. For more information, call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

Sept. 21-22

F-Body Nationals will be held Sept. 21-22 at the Memphis International Raceway. We want to thank everyone that was part of the Inaugural 2017 F-Body Nationals. We had a blast with all of you & are looking forward to a bigger and better 2018 event! We have made some changes to the event, so check out our highlights on the F-Body Nationals website. We are also working on a cruise for Thursday night. We will have more awards in 2018 for Camaro and Firebirds. We have also opened a Preferred Parking area for anyone wanting to attend that does not have a Camaro or Firebird, but wants to bring their classic. Our competitive drag racing will now be open to all Chevrolet or Pontiac bodied and powered cars. Fun Runs will still be Camaro or Firebird only. To improve the full experience we have also moved the host hotel to the downtown Memphis Sheraton with event special pricing. To register or for more information, call 969-7223.

Sept. 29

Millington Fire & Police Charity Softball Game, Benefiting the TBCH Boys Ranch will be held Sept. 29 at 6:05 p.m. at USA Stadium located at 4351 Babe Howard Blvd.

Free Admission — Donations accepted at the gate. Make checks payable to TBCH Double B Boys Ranch

Sept. 29

Aquatseli is Cherokee for “Our” Bluegrass & Olde Tyme Music Festival is coming to Meeman-Shelby Forest Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.For more information, visit www.facebook.com/aquatselibluegrassfest/ or www.ourbluegrassfest.com (a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Mid-South Alzheimer’s Association).

Sept. 29

The Kiwanis Club of Millington Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 29 at Forest Hills Golf Course. It is a four-person scramble format with a shotgun start of 1 p.m. Forest Hills Golf Course is located at 200 Kubo Road in Drummonds. There is an entry fee and donations will be accepted. There will be prizes for top players.

Sept. 29

The Millington Trojan Baseball Booster Club is hosting the 2018 Trojan Open Golf Scramble Sept. 29 at the Glen Eagle Golf Course with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. The four-person scramble has open spots and sponsorships chances. Check-in is scheduled for noon and food served before the tournament. Entry fee covers green fee, cart, one mulligan, one red tee and lunch. For more information, call Becky Bocz at 483-7933 or bbocz@aol.com or Coach Zane Adams at 494-5109 or zadams@millingtonschools.org

Oct. 8

Millington Elementary & E.A. Harrold Elementary

Incentive Program for students who achieve academically and behaviorally.

In years past, honor roll students were given a reward card that they could take to various local organizations and businesses to redeem for certain items. For example, the Fire Department gave fire safety coloring books, the police department gave a pencil and badge sticker, a local florist gave a chrysanthemum, McDonald’s gave a kid’s ice cream cone and Wendy’s gave a frosty. Won’t you help too? For more information and details, contact Mary Jones by October 8 at mjones@millingtonschools.org 901.873.5432

Oct. 18

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Ladies Luncheon is scheduled for October. Check EChatter for details.

Oct. 18

From Farmer’s Desk: Millington Central High School College Fair will be held Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Millington First United Methodist Church’s Flame Center located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road in Millington. Make plans to attend by calling 873-8100.