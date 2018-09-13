Crisp unopposed for open seat in Alderman Position 3

By Bill Short

Jon Crisp is the unopposed candidate for the open seat in Alderman Position 3 in the Nov. 6 Millington city elections.

Position 3 is currently occupied by Frankie Dakin, who is not seeking re-election.

A 1975 graduate of Millington Central High School, Crisp served as an adjunct professor in the Kemmons Wilson School of Resort and Hospitality Management at The University of Memphis from 2013-14.

As a certified hotel administrator, he is the general manager of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Millington.

Crisp is also chairman of the Millington Municipal Planning Commission and a member of the Rotary Club, YMCA Board and Chamber of Commerce in Millington.

He is a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, The University of Memphis Sigma Chi Alumni Association and a sustaining member of Young Life.

From 2012-13, he was a member of the Shelby County Joint Economic and Community Development Board. He is also a former chairman of The Shelby County Chambers of Commerce Alliance and the “Save Shelby Now” group, which opposed city/county consolidation.

Crisp and his wife Lee Anne have five children.

He said the Board of Mayor and Aldermen should continue its “strong support” of education, law enforcement and fire/emergency services, as well as the “reclamation” of condemned/blighted properties in Millington.

Asked to list three significant issues in this election, Crisp cited (1) education and workforce development, (2) public safety and city infrastructure, and (3) residential and commercial growth.

He noted that, within Millington’s budgetary framework, he will “seek out and develop” ways to make the city “as great an option as possible” for new home builders.

He will also join with his colleagues to create a “pro-growth environment,” while increasing public perception of Millington as “a great place to live, work and shop.”

And if invited, Crisp said, he will regularly conduct “listening tour” meetings in any of the city’s neighborhoods.

“I will pursue continuing reviews of our public safety staffing, pay and benefits,” he noted, “so we can become as competitive as possible in the greater Memphis area in the recruitment and retention of our staff.”

He said he will also support and vote for the goals of the city’s new 20-Year Master Plan.

Crisp called “preparing for growth” the biggest concern facing Millington at this time. And he said it should start with building the city’s public perception in positive ways by continuing its educational, infrastructure and quality-of-life improvements.

He wants to cooperate with the city, the Chamber of Commerce and the Millington Industrial Development Board to bring “targeted” companies to the city in an effort to familiarize them with its assets.

“I have participated in our city’s organizations,” Crisp noted, “which do hundreds of great things to attack the difficult problems we face.”

He said the YMCA Board works to rescue “at-risk” youth in the Middle School, and the Rotary Club offers scholarships so the “best and brightest” students can attend college.

“I have donated to our food pantry and Crisis Center for those experiencing hardships beyond reason,” he noted. “I will do everything in my power going forward, in ways both public and private, to make Millington the best it can be.”