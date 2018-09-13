GOATS! GOATS! GOATS!

The 29th Annual International Goat Days Festival had a steady flow of traffic throughout the weekend at USA Stadium in Millington. The 2018 event kicked off with the World’s Greatest Goat Parade Friday evening. Just moments after the gates opened, baby James Vester was the first to greet Skye the goat from Brighton. There was food, games and activities to enjoy Friday night and all day Saturday. The next day began with Goat Yoga with Millington Art and Rec’s Alex Harris showing the first-time event. Also Saturday the Grant family enjoyed the day with Ashlyn visiting some of the main attraction.

Hundreds of people braved the wet conditions to still attend last Friday’s opening ceremony for the 29th Annual International Goat Days Festival at USA Stadium. After the welcome by Millington Mayor Terry Jones and National Anthem from Millington Central High School’s Sam Houston, several started to enter the gate including Heather Nearn, Bray and Alika Golden.

The World’s Greatest Goat Parade was the official beginning to the weekend that featured dozens of attractions like Antique Tractor Show, KCBS Championship BBQ Contest, the El Toro Taco and Hot Rod Barn Show and Shine Car Show and more.