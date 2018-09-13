Obituaries September 13, 2018

ELLA EUNICE CALHOUN

Ella Eunice Calhoun, 93, passed away September 3, 2018. The family received friends Sept. 6 from at the Millington Chapel. A service was held Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Millington. Interment was private.

LARRY E. DAVENPORT

Larry E Davenport was born December 4 ,1942, in Hialeah, Florida, passed away August 25, 2018. He was a Cryptologic Technician Chief , his rank CTTC -E7. Always receiving excellent evaluations, Larry received numerous awards & medals. Among these were multiple good conduct medals. Among these were multiple good conduct medals, two Navy Unit Commendations, Meritorious medals, , Navy Achievement Medal & Superior Performance. After retiring from active duty, Larry worked for the Department of Navy , at the Millington Naval base , from 1991-2003. Memorial Service will be held Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery located at 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road in Memphis. Millington Funeral Home had charge.

AC FLOYD JR.

A. C. Floyd, Jr., 73, passed away on September 1, 2018. The family receiveD friends on Sept. 4 and a service was held on Wednesday. Interment followed in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford.

JOSEPH REARDON GRASSIE, JR.

Joseph Reardon Grassie, Jr., 60, of Burlison, passed away on September 4, 2018. The family received friends on Sept. 9 and a service was held on Monday all at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Interment followed at Northridge-Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington.

LISA MARIE LEIGHTON SIMMONS

Lisa Marie Leighton Simmons, 40, passed away September 1, 2018. The family received friends Sept. 8 at the Millington Chapel and service was held later. Interment wass private. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel had charge.