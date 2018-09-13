Public Safety September 13, 2018

Categorized | Education & Safety

Aug. 29- 28-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 35-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Aug. 30- 35-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 25-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

Sept. 1- 36-year-old Millington male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 57-year-old Millingto male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell;

Sept. 3- 37-year-old Memphis male charged with grounds for arrest by officer without warrant; 37-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 27-year-old Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Sept. 5- 49-year-old Millington male charged with assault;

