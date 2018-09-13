TRACKING WITH THOMAS: Ongoing War

The 2018 Millington Central High School Penny Wars took place last week and concludes today in support of Go Jim Go and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. The event includes all four classes from 2019 to 2022. Last Wednesday during lunch, the Class of 2021 jumped out to a big lead in donations with sophomores Ally Marona and Avery Smith collecting. The money raised will go to the Go Jim Go effect. New Channel 3 meterologist Jim Jaggers will be on campus with his bike Friday to collect MCHS’ donation. After raising more than $358,000 in 2017, Go Jim Go 2018 will be on the road again throughout the fall. This year’s sponsors are Malco Theatres and Davis Motorhome Mart. This year’s ride is from Sept. 26 through Oct. 3.