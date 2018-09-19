Categorized | Sports

SPORTS ALERT: Top six remains the same in Power 10, Germantown and St. Benedict last of unbeatens

Posted on September 19, 2018.

St. Benedict quarterback Jesse Komoroski and the Eagles are still unbeaten after four games and ranked No. 3 in the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 polls.

The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings

The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2018 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 6.

WEEK SIX

1. Germantown (5-0)

(W 44-14 @ Southaven, Miss.)

Next Game: vs. Douglass

2. Briarcrest (4-1)

(W 20-19 vs. Haywood)

Next Game: vs. KIPP

3. St. Benedict (4-0)

(W 22-7 vs. Millington)

Next Game: vs. Manassas

4. Munford (4-1)

(W 35-6 @ Bolton)

Next Game: vs. Ridgeway

5. ECS (4-1)

(W 40-14 vs. USJ)

Next Game: vs. BGA

6. Houston (4-1) 

(W 40-14 @ Bartlett)

Next Game: vs. Melrose

7. Cordova (4-1)

(W 19-0 vs. Collierville)

Next Game: vs. Sheffield

8. Arlington (3-2)

(L 54-35 vs. White Station)

Next Game: vs. Liberty

9. St. George’s (3-2) 

(W 56-26 vs. Harding Academy)

Next Game: vs. Lausanne

10. Bartlett (3-2)

(L 40-14 vs. Houston)

Next Game: vs. White Station

WEEK FIVE

1. Germantown

2. Briarcrest

3. St. Benedict

4. Munford

5. ECS

6. Houston

7. Arlington

8. Cordova

9. Bartlett

10. Collierville

