MIDWAY REPORT: Rebels on hot streak winning three in row

Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels (3-2)

After dropping their first two games of 2018 to Gibson County and Davidson Academy, the TRA Rebels are on a hot streak winning three games in a row.

On Aug. 31, the winning streak began with a 62-12 beat down of Rossville Christian. TRA improved to 2-2 on the season on Sept. 7 beating Greenfield 30-0.

It was Head Coach Collin Pinner and the Rebels’ fourth straight road game to start the season.

In the victory over Greenfield, TRA jumped ahead 16-0 in the first half starting with a Mac Fullen 37-yard TD run. Fullen struck again with a 53-yard touchdown run.

Franklin Garner nailed a 24-yard field goal right before the half. Jake Roane got into the mix in the second half with a pair of TDs, with the last run to paydirt coming from 55 yards out.

TRA finally got over the .500 mark this past Friday in its home debut. The Rebels dominated Zion Christian 38-7.

The Rebels look to keep the winning ways going this Friday at MASE.

Brighton Cardinals (1-4)

Facing one of the toughest schedules in the state, the Brighton Cardinals are three games under .500 at the midway point.

The 2018 campaign started for Head Coach Robin Jacobs and crew with a 34-14 loss on the road at Houston. Brighton’s home opener the following week was dominated by the Dyersburg Trojans’ running attack. The Trojans were victorious 42-7.

On Aug. 31, the Cardinals got a chance to feel dominate beating the Bolton Wildcats 57-6. That victory was crucial giving the Cardinals a 1-0 record in Region 8-5A.

Sept. 7 was a Tipton County rivalry showdown for the Cardinals against Covington. The Chargers proved they are one of the best 4A team in Tennessee beating Brighton 63-30.

After four weeks of play, Brighton quarterback Nick Johnson had 710 passing yards. Keionte’ Newson was his favorite target during that stretch with 313 yards receiving.

On the ground through four games, the combination of Joe Williamson and Andrew Brooks compiled 491 yards. Despite offensive success, the Cardinals have given up 38.6 points per game after losing to the Kirby Cougars 48-14. Brighton is 1-1 in league play and will look to go over .500 in Region 8-5A this week vs. Memphis Overton.