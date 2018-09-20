Public Safety September 20, 2018

Posted on September 20, 2018.
Sept. 6– 40-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing and procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation; 21-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 38-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation; 39-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – violation/probation and theft of property over $25,000;
Sept. 7– N/A
Sept. 8– 43-year-old Memphis male charged to failure to appear – violation/probation; 24-year-old Millington male charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Sept. 9– N/A
Sept. 10– N/A
Sept. 11– 20-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault; 36-year-old charge with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
Sept. 12- 55-year-old Atoka male charged with robbery; 25-year-old Brighton male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Call
Sept. 2- 8181 Highway 51 North/321;
Sept. 3- 4642 Vincent Cove;
Sept. 4- 4528 Queens Sinclair Circle; 8552 Blue Creek Circle/101; 5077 Easley Street; 8081 Highway 51 North; 8834 Highway 51 North;
Sept. 5- 5948 Wagonbill Road; 8751 Wells Road/50;
Sept. 6- 8075 West Street; 4867 Bilrae Circle North;
Sept. 7- 8050 West Street;
Sept. 8- 3682 Lucy Road; 4876 Holly Lane; 5129 Brinkley Drive; 4351 Babe Howard Blvd;
Unauthorized Burning
Sept. 7- 4059 Kerr Road;
Lock-in
Sept. 3- 8018 B Street;
Lock-out
Sept. 6- 4858 Navy Road;
Gas Leak (Natural Gas)
Sept. 4- 4895 Bilrae Circle North;
False Alarm
Sept. 3- 4134 Monterey Drive;
Sept. 4-5077 Easley Street;
Dispatched & Cancelled
Sept. 2- 7994 Highway 51 North;
Sept.4- Highway 385 & Singleton Parkway; 3926 West Union Road; 4772 Navy Road;
Sept. 6- 8265 Highway 51 North;
Sept. 7- 4415 Ridge Bay Cove;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Sept. 3- Quito Road and Mary Lynn Drive;
Sept. 5- South bound land south of 385…
Sept. 7- 7265 Highway 51 North; Wilkinsville Road & Walker Road;
Sept. 8- Highway 51 North & Shelby Road;
Medical Assist
Sept. 2- 7973 Martha Street; 4772 Navy Road;
Sept. 3- 7875 Church Street/2;
Sept. 6- 3876 Shane Road;
Detector Activated
Sept. 2- 5081 Easley Street;
Sept. 3- 5081 Easley Street; Easley Street;
Sept. 5- 5081 Easley Street;
No Incident Four Way
Sept. 2- Highway 51 North & Kerrville Rosemark;
Assist Invalid
Sept. 2- 8075 West Street;
Smoke or Odor
Sept. 4- 6907 Juana Drive;
Alarm System Activated
Sept. 7- 3820 Micro Drive;
Sept. 8- 8570 Highway 51 North/109;
Disregarded on Side
Sept. 7- 4876 Holly Lane;
