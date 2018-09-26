SPORTS ALERT: TRA moves into the Power 10, Germantown remains on top

The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings

The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2018 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 7.

WEEK SEVEN

1. Germantown (6-0)

(W 49-0 vs. Douglass)

Next Game: @ Henry County

2. Briarcrest (5-1)

(W 51-0 vs. KIPP)

Next Game: vs. Christian Brothers

3. ECS (5-1)

(W 20-7 vs. BGA)

Next Game: @ Lausanne

4. St. Benedict (5-0)

(W 42-0 vs. Manassas)

Next Game: @ MUS

5. Houston (5-1)

(W 39-0 vs. Melrose)

Next Game: vs. Cordova

6. Cordova (5-1)

(W 36-0 vs. Sheffield)

Next Game: @ Houston

7. Munford (4-2)

(L 42-20 vs. Ridgeway)

Next Game: vs. Southwind

8. Arlington (4-2)

(W 41-14 vs. Liberty)

Next Game: @ Bartlett

9. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (4-2)

(W 42-0 vs. MASE)

Next Game: vs. Clarksville Academy Oct. 5

10. Collierville (3-3)

(W 42-0 vs. Wooddale)

Next Game: @ Memphis Central

WEEK SIX

1. Germantown

2. Briarcrest

3. St. Benedict

4. Munford

5. ECS

6. Houston

7. Cordova

8. Arlington

9. St. George’s

10. Bartlett