Calendar of Events September 27, 2018

Month of September

Tipton-Rosemark Academy presents Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None.” This play was written by Agatha Christie. TRA will present the production Sept. 27-29 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. Not suggested for audience members under the age of 13. For ticket purchases, visit http://tiptonrosemarkacademy.seatyourself.biz

Sept. 29

Millington Fire & Police Charity Softball Game, Benefiting the TBCH Boys Ranch will be held Sept. 29 at 6:05 p.m. at USA Stadium located at 4351 Babe Howard Blvd.

Free Admission — Donations accepted at the gate. Make checks payable to TBCH Double B Boys Ranch

Sept. 29

Aquatseli is Cherokee for “Our” Bluegrass & Olde Tyme Music Festival is coming to Meeman-Shelby Forest Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.For more information, visit www.facebook.com/aquatselibluegrassfest/ or www.ourbluegrassfest.com (a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Mid-South Alzheimer’s Association).

Sept. 29

The Kiwanis Club of Millington Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 29 at Forest Hills Golf Course. It is a four-person scramble format with a shotgun start of 1 p.m. Forest Hills Golf Course is located at 200 Kubo Road in Drummonds. There is an entry fee and donations will be accepted. There will be prizes for top players.

Sept. 29

The Millington Trojan Baseball Booster Club is hosting the 2018 Trojan Open Golf Scramble Sept. 29 at the Glen Eagle Golf Course with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. The four-person scramble has open spots and sponsorships chances. Check-in is scheduled for noon and food served before the tournament. Entry fee covers green fee, cart, one mulligan, one red tee and lunch. For more information, call Becky Bocz at 483-7933 or bbocz@aol.com or Coach Zane Adams at 494-5109 or zadams@millingtonschools.org

Oct. 8

Millington Elementary & E.A. Harrold Elementary

Incentive Program for students who achieve academically and behaviorally.

In years past, honor roll students were given a reward card that they could take to various local organizations and businesses to redeem for certain items. For example, the Fire Department gave fire safety coloring books, the police department gave a pencil and badge sticker, a local florist gave a chrysanthemum, McDonald’s gave a kid’s ice cream cone and Wendy’s gave a frosty. Won’t you help too? For more information and details, contact Mary Jones by October 8 at mjones@millingtonschools.org 901.873.5432

Oct. 18

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Ladies Luncheon is scheduled for October. Check EChatter for details.

Oct. 18

From Farmer’s Desk: Millington Central High School College Fair will be held Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Millington First United Methodist Church’s Flame Center located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road in Millington. Make plans to attend by calling 873-8100.

Nov. 3

Save the date for the Inaugural Battle of the Blues benefiting the Millington Crisis Center hosted by radio personality Ena Esco. The event begins at noon with gates opening at 10 a.m. For singers and bands there is an entry fee and deadline is Oct. 10. The event will feature house band Street Preachers. Tickets are available in advance. For more information, call 872-4357 or email mcrisiscenter@gmail.com

Nov. 10

Munford High School DECA will be holding a princess breakfast event on Saturday. The official title of the event is Be Our Guest at Belle’s Princess Breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Munford High School Cafeteria. The venue will be transformed into the dining hall of Belle’s palace. There is one flat admission fee which includes: breakfast, unlimited meet and greets with costumed princesses, unlimited pictures, and a make your own tiara/crown station. Proceeds go to The Carl Perkins Center for Child Abuse Prevention. For more information, call 840-9600.