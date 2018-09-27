Football Week 6 Recap

TRA WINS FOURTH IN ROW

The Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels are still rolling after picking up a 42-0 win Friday night.

The latest victim in the Rebels’ four-game winning streak was Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering. TRA (4-2) got things started against MASE in the first quarter with a pair of touchdowns.

At the 8:55 mark of the opening quarter Rebel Mac Fullen ran into the end zone for a 31-yard score.

Clayton Brown made the tally 14-0 later in the quarter when he recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

The Rebels picked up 21 points in the second quarter to seize control of the contest. Jake Roane crossed the goal line twice in the period from 1-yard and 2-yards out. In between the Roane touchdowns, Fullen added a 4-yard TD run. TRA was in control 35-0 at the break.

The Rebels’ final touchdown came midway through the third quarter when Stanton Connell run into the end zone for a 4-yard score.

TRA has a bye week and will return to action Oct. 5 at home against Clarksville Academy.

IN OTHER ACTION

The Brighton Cardinals improved to 2-1 in Region 8-5A play after beating the Overton Wolverines 34-25 Friday night. The Cardinals are 2-4 overall and look to improve their record this Friday taking on the Kingsbury Falcons at home.

The Munford Cougars are also 2-1 in Region 8-5A after suffering a 42-20 defeat to the Ridgeway Roadrunners. The Cougars look to bounce back this Friday taking on the Southwind Jaguars.