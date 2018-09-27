Lady Trojan Soccer gets battle-tested against Harding

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Prior to last Thursday’s Millington Lady Trojan Soccer Senior Night, the team welcomed the Harding Academy Lady Lions to USA Stadium for a match on the pitch. Millington seniors Bailey White, Karyme Brooks, Bailey Perkins, Jackie Alaniz, Courtney Porter and Savannah Reece led the Lady Trojans in an 80-minute battle with the Lady Lions prevailing 4-2.

Millington kept the contest close Sept. 18 in the first half behind solid defense and multiple saves by the goalie. Harding Academy was ahead 1-0 at the break courtesy of a goal from Sarah Kate Hinkle.

The Lady Lions went ahead 2-0 early in the second half when Hadley Horner scored. The Lady Trojans cut the deficit in half when Micaiah Halliburton raced down the field and blasted a shot into the net.

Harding Academy quickly answered with a goal from Hinkle.

Midway in the second half the Lady Trojans made the score 3-2 when White attempted a shot just inside the goalie box from the left side. The ball cut just inside the net for the goal.

The Lady Lions got the insurance they needed with Horner’s second goal of the night.