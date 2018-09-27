Obituaries September 27, 2018

JERRY LEE FLOYD

Jerry Lee Floyd, 69, passed away September 22, 2018. Mr. Floyd was a US Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Sept. 26) from 3 p.m. until the service at 4 p.m. at Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel (901) 837-0123 MunfordFuneralHome.com

EZELLE HALL

Ezelle Hall, 78, of Millington, passed away Monday, September 17, 2018. Funeral services were held Sept. 21and interment was held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.

ETOILE ‘KAYE’ JACOBS

Etoile “Kaye” Jacobs, 85, of Atoka, went to be with her Lord on September 14, 2018. Funeral service was held Sept. 18, with burial services following. All was held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.

ISAIAH L. McCRORY

Isaiah L. McCrory, 18, passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018. Funeral service was held Sept. 22 at Mt. Zion Church in Covington.

JOHN STEVEN McQUISTON

John Steven McQuiston, 64, a retired coach of Atoka, passed away September 23, 2018. The family will receive friends Friday, September 28, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at the Millington Chapel with a service Saturday at 10 a.m. at Salem ARP Church in Atoka. Interment to follow in Salem Cemetery. Any memorials may be made to Memphis Athletic Ministries. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel (901) 873-0123 and MunfordFuneralHome.com

ELBERT STARNS

Elbert Starnes, 76, of Burlison passed away on September 20, 2018. The family requests memorials be sent to Brighton Assembly of God Church.