Public Safety September 27, 2018

Arrests

Sept. 13– N/A

Sept. 14- 44-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise;

Sept. 15- 31-year-old Tennessee male charged with vandalism over 500, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, evading arrest, lights required on motor vehicles, violation of registration, driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 23-year-old Millington male charged with disorderly conduct, prevention or obstruction of service of legal writ or process and failure to produce identification;

Sept. 16- 48-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault and aggravated assault;

Sept. 17- 24-year-old Millington male charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault, evading arrest, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and speed limit violation; 33-year-old Memphis male charged with burglary; 50-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault;

Sept. 18- 29-year-old Bartlett male charged with failure to appear – booking/processing, failure to appear – non-payment of fines, lights required on motor vehicles, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required; 33-year-old Lakeland female charged with domestic assault; 23-year-old Memphis male charged with burglary and theft of property under $1,000; 24-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Call

Sept. 9-6544 Chase Road;

Sept. 10- 4692 Waterfront Oak Drive; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Sept. 11- Highway 385 & Highway 14; 4836 Navy Road;

Sept. 12- 3543 Wortham Road; 7961 Navy Road; 4527 Boxer Drive; 5081 Easley Street;

Sept. 13- 4961 Navy Road/10; 4919 Bill Knight Avenue; 7726 Highway 51 North/118; 8830 ShakeRag Road; 4836 Navy Road;

Sept. 14- 4879 Easley Street; 4750 Navy Road; 8229 Highway 51 North; 8067 Highway 51 North;4915 Navy Road;

Sept. 15- 6718 Chase Road; 4944 Navy Road; 5600 Navy Road;

Person in Distress

Sept. 13- 4831 Terrell Lane;

Power Line Down

Sept. 9- 4261 Lucy Road; Easley Street & Highway 51 North

Lock-out

Sept. 10- 4920 Waycross Avenue;

Arcing, Shorted

Sept. 13- Copper Creek Blvd. & Creek Mill;

Overpressure Rup

Sept. 11- 2571 Fite Road

DUI Blood Draw

Sept. 15- 4836 Navy Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Sept. 9- 8838 Highway 51 North;

Sept. 12- 7856 Highway 51 North;

Sept. 13- 8039 Highway 51 North; 7839 Highway 51 North; 3728 Lucy Road;

Sept. 15- Quito Road & Chambers Road; Wilkinsville Road & Walker Road;

Medical Assist

Sept. 9- 7996 Wilkinsville Road; 8333 Wilkinsville Road;

Sept. 10- 4772 Navy Road; 7840 Church Street;

Sept. 11- 4901 Sigler Lane;

False Alarm

Sept. 13- 9030 Highway 51 North;

Smoke Detector Activated

Sept. 13- 7960 Epperson Mill Road;

Sept. 15- 6351 Old Tipton Road;

Passenger Vehicle

Sept. 12- 8454 Highway 51 North;

Good Intent Call

Sept. 14- 5077 Easley Street;

Alarm System Sounded

Sept. 9- 8570 Highway 51 North/109;

Sept. 15- 5081 Easley Street;

Assist Invalid

Sept. 14- 4704 Cedar Rose Drive;

Building Fire

Sept. 15- 6353 Fern Road;

City Court Reports

September 4, 2018

Sentences

Mercedes Simone Walker of 1010 Currie Avenue North in Minneapolis, Minn., charged with domestic assault, guilty plea, no fine, no cost, 60 days in jail, 9 days credit;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Jay J. Carter of 7714 Shadow Hills Drive in Arlington charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver or manufacture;

Brian Allen Rogers of 2103 Dickey Road in Murphy, N.C., charged with forgery, forgery, forgery, criminal attempt to commit theft over $1,000, criminal attempt to commit theft over $1,000, identity theft, criminal impersonation, criminal impersonation, and criminal impersonation;

September 11, 2018

Fines

Bryan C. Dawson of 4852 Bill Knight Avenue in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Kadesha L. Dowell of 20 Surreywood Drive in Munford, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine and cost;

LaToya C. Draine of 6691 Tommie Lane in Millington, attempt to take contraband in penal facility, guilty plea amend to simple possession to with marijuana $250 fine and cost;

Shaina R. Gillia of 16 Jane Drive in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Adrian J. Gillyard of 4731 Northwood Hills Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Bennie L. Montague of 1503 Alta Vista Avenue in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Mark M. Robinson of 802 Hill Avenue in Covington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Christopher M. Shane of 5177 Kings Oasis Way in Bartlett charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Desiree R. Small of 4929 Navy Road in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Senora J. Taylor of 1401 Clearfield Drive in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Vera M. Townsend of 1503 Alta Vista Avenue in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Delvekeo C. Wallace of 57 Burdock Avenue in Memphis charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea, $50 fine, no cost; with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Domonique Wilkins of 1355 Orgill Avenue in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Howard G. Huey of 423 Mary Jane Street in Troy charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 credit time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year, random drug screens; possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea, $750 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 credit concurrent;

John W. Kizer of 1891 Dessa Drive in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance, granted diversion/probation, 11/29 plus cost, random drug screens;

Raymond McFeron of 7136 Millington Arlington in Millington charged with violation of probation, guilty plea, 11 months, 23 days, 4 days credit;

Raymond D. McFeron of 7136 Millington Arlington in Millington charged with theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000, guilty plea amended to theft under $1,000, 11 months, 23 days, 4 credit, concurrent with VOP;

Nicholas S. Orr of 4022 Grey Road in Memphis charged with violation of probation, guilty plea, 5 month, 29 days jail, 5 days credit;

Kevin D. Redd of 7836 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with aggravated assault, guilty plea amend to domestic assault, $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 days credit; attend anger management;

Jeremy R. Timbs of 7676 Desert Rose Cove in Memphis charged with failure to appear, found guilty, 60 days jail, 1 credit;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Brandon Akin of 1853 Locke Road in Millington charged with driver to exercise due care/safe lockout, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, fail to file accident report and violation of registration;

Demetrius Crawford of 6630 Nelson Way Drive in Memphis charged with criminal simulation and forgery;

Rachel L. Fitz of 4909 Buford Avenue in Millington charged with driving while license suspended and improper brake lights.

Reginald Fondren of 4875 Dodd Road in Memphis charged with fifth DUI and driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled;

Vedarrius D. Hall of 1545 Patton Street in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled and speeding;

Robert Mangrum of 4272 Shelby Road in Millington charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture methamphetamine;

Bonn S. McCaslin of 4272 Shelby Road in Millington charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture methamphetamine;

Blake A. Petty of 2336 Woodlawn Road Circle in Brighton charged with theft to property under $1,000;

Daisa M. Robinson of 4312 Coventry Drive in Memphis charged with theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000;

Mary A. Treece of 8913 Vardon Lane Building 9B No. 102 in Cordova charged with theft of property under $1,000;

September 18, 2018

Fines

Donnie L. Gentry of 213 Martha Cove in Oakland charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Carlos R. Terry of 3474 Vernon Avenue of Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Stetson D. Brown of 3866 Windermere Road in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance;

Daniel K. Reeves of 4914 Studdard Cove in Memphis charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, vandalism over $1,000 and possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture;

Michael J. Walker of 147 Harris Road in Atoka charged with robbery;