STAR NEWS BRIEFS: Former MHS student forces lockdown at Munford

Munford High School exercised a lockdown last week.

Kyle Gonzales, 19, caused the lockdown when he walked onto the Munford High School campus Sept. 19.

According to Tipton County Sheriff authorities, Gonzales said “he came to f*** the whole school up.” Gonzales, a former student at the school, was charged with burglary.

Gonzales allegedly entered the school around 8:30 a.m. through an unlocked backdoor, walked into a classroom filled with students and a teacher, and kept his hands in the pockets of his jacket.

When officers got a chance to search Gonzales, no weapons were found. His eyes were circled in a black substance, reportedly resisted arrest and pulled out a phone, asking an officer to take his mugshot.

When Gonzales was being apprehend and placed in handcuffs, he shouted the phrase about his intentions. “I got my nine inch nails on, I came prepared” and “I can eat dirt all day, the sky is so blue”

Officers said Gonzales appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

No one was injured in the incident and all students attending school that day were safe.

Car crash kills two in Millington

Early Sunday morning, two people are dead after a car accident in Millington.

The accident occurred in the 2600 block of Cuba Millington prior to 7 a.m. according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene after 7 a.m.

It was a single-vehicle crash and the investigation to the cause is still ongoing.

Pedestrian struck near Navy Road

A pedestrian was transported to Regional One Hospital in Memphis Sunday night in extremely critical condition.

The victim was after struck by a vehicle at Navy and Bethuel in Millington Sunday night. The Millington Police Department responded to the scene about 9 p.m. The driver stayed on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident.

Driver charged in officer hit-and-run

A 24-year old Millington resident was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest by motor vehicle, resisting arrest and speeding by the Millington Police Department during the morning hours on Sept. 17.

On that Monday about 6:19 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Veterans parkway near Navy Road for a speeding violation. The driver, identified as Oscar Sabalier Maldonado, refused to produce any form of identification and then speed away while the officer was speaking with him, running over the officer’s feet.

Officers stopped the driver after a short pursuit in the area of Dakar Avenue Sabalier Maldonado was given verbal commands to place the vehicle in park which he refused to comply with. Officers then attempted to place the vehicle in park and that’s when Sabalier Maldonado speed off again dragging an officer with the vehicle for about 20 feet.

Sabalier Maldonado was then stopped again by back up officers where he resisted officers and was eventually taken into custody. Two officers were transported to Methodist North by ambulance where they were treated and released this morning. Two additional officers were injured while taking Sabalier Maldonado into custody. All officers are expected to return to work within the next few days.

Sabalier Maldonado was booked into the Millington City Jail on for two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest by motor vehicle, resisting arrest and speeding. His bail is pending.

Millington Exchange Club Baby Safety Month: Car Seat Refresher

September is Baby Safety Month and the Millington Exchange Club wants parents and grandparents to remember that have a grave responsibility when traveling with a child in the car. Every year there are thousands of young children that are killed or injured in car crashes. Using a properly installed car seat can help greatly to keep children safe.

Hints when shopping for a seat:

No one seat is the “best” or “safest.” The best seat is the one that fits your child’s, your vehicle and is installed properly. Don’t decide by price alone. A higher price does not mean safety. Avoid used seats if you don’t know the seat’s history.

Watch the Video:“What to Look For When Purchasing a Car Seat”

Never use a car seat that:

Is too old. The manufacture on the label recommends how long you should use the seat.

Has any visible damage.cracks on it.

Does not have a label with the date of manufacture and model number. This is the only way you can check the recall list. Does not come with instructions. You need them to know how to use the seat. Is missing parts. Used car seats often come without important parts. rWas recalled. You can find out by calling the manufacturer or contacting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888/327-4236. You can also visit the NHTSA Web site. If you are unsure, call the manufacturer of the seat. If you have questions or need help installing your car seat, find a certified child passenger safety technician (CPST). Lists of certified CPSTs and child seat–fitting stations are available on the following Web sites:

NHTSA Parents & Caregivers; National Child Passenger Safety Certification Call 877/366-8154