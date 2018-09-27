Taylor presented with Traffic Stop Award

Star Staff Reports

A Millington officer was recently presented with Beyond the Traffic Stop Award. Millington Police Officer Kerry Taylor was presented with the Beyond the Traffic Stop award on Sept. 7. Taylor was selected by Tennessee Governor Highway Safety Office for this award. Taylor is a 10-year law enforcement veteran with the last two years with the Millington Police Department.

Taylor was selected for the award because his work exemplifies excellence in law enforcement the community. He stopped a vehicle for a headlight violation that lead to the arrest of the driver for over 60 grams heroin and crack cocaine along with a pistol.

Taylor was selected for the award from a panel of judges comprised of the International Association of Police Chiefs National Law Enforcement Challenge team for this award that was presented at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Challenge in Murfreesboro.