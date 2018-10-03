Brighton reappears in Power 10 with 3-1 Region record, Houston jumps to No. 2

The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings

The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2018 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 8.

WEEK EIGHT

1. Germantown (7-0)

(W 31-21 @ Henry County)

Next Game: @ White Station

2. Houston (6-1)

(W 21-13 vs. Cordova)

Next Game: @ Oakhaven

3. Briarcrest (5-2)

(L 17-14 vs. Christian Brothers)

Next Game: @ MUS Oct. 12

4. ECS (5-2)

(L 42-34 vs. Lausanne)

Next Game: @ Arlington

5. St. Benedict (5-1)

(L 35-0 @ MUS)

Next Game: vs. Westwood

6. Cordova (5-2)

(L 21-13 @ Houston)

Next Game: vs. Pearl Cohn

7. Arlington (5-2)

(W 28-14 @ Bartlett)

Next Game: vs. MAHS

8. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (4-2)

(W 42-0 vs. MASE)

Next Game: vs. Clarksville Academy

9. Munford (4-3)

(L 35-9 vs. Southwind)

Next Game: @ Kingsbury

10. Brighton (3-4)

(W 42-13 vs. Kingsbury)

Next Game: @ Ridgeway

WEEK SEVEN

1. Germantown

2. Briarcrest

3. ECS

4. St. Benedict

5. Houston

6. Cordova

7. Munford

8. Arlington

9. Tipton-Rosemark

10. Collierville