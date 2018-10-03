Categorized | Sports

Brighton reappears in Power 10 with 3-1 Region record, Houston jumps to No. 2

Posted on October 3, 2018.

The Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings

The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2018 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 8.

WEEK EIGHT

1. Germantown (7-0)

(W 31-21 @ Henry County)

Next Game: @ White Station

2. Houston (6-1) 

(W 21-13 vs. Cordova)

Next Game: @ Oakhaven

3. Briarcrest (5-2)

(L 17-14 vs. Christian Brothers)

Next Game: @ MUS Oct. 12

4. ECS (5-2)

(L 42-34 vs. Lausanne)

Next Game: @ Arlington

5. St. Benedict (5-1)

(L 35-0 @ MUS)

Next Game: vs. Westwood

6. Cordova (5-2)

(L 21-13 @ Houston)

Next Game: vs. Pearl Cohn

7. Arlington (5-2)

(W 28-14 @ Bartlett)

Next Game: vs. MAHS

8. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (4-2)

(W 42-0 vs. MASE)

Next Game: vs. Clarksville Academy

9. Munford (4-3)

(L 35-9 vs. Southwind)

Next Game: @ Kingsbury

10. Brighton (3-4) 

(W 42-13 vs. Kingsbury)

Next Game: @ Ridgeway

WEEK SEVEN

1. Germantown

2. Briarcrest

3. ECS

4. St. Benedict

5. Houston

6. Cordova

7. Munford

8. Arlington

9. Tipton-Rosemark 

10. Collierville

One Response to “Brighton reappears in Power 10 with 3-1 Region record, Houston jumps to No. 2”

  1. That Dude says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:04 am

    St. Benedict can’t beat a team in the top 10. PERIOD. They will lose the rest of their games.. SORRY. I’m just a realist. They need to do a better job preparing these kids.
    Schedule some tough teams so they can be ready for the brutal schedule down the stretch.

