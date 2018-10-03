SPORTS UPDATE: Ripley survives over Lady Trojans to advance to tournament championship today vs. Covington

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

After the Covington Lady Chargers wrapped up a three-set sweep of the Haywood Lady Tomcats, it was time for the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds to take the William Osteen Gymnasium court.

Who would play Covington in the District 15-2A Volleyball Tournament championship the next night? The higher seeded Ripley Lady Tigers outlasted the Millington Lady Trojans in four sets to prevail and advance.

On Oct. 2, the defending tournament champions Lady Trojans started off hot in the opening set jumping ahead 7-2. Then the Lady Tigers rallied to cut the deficit to 13-11. Millington’s Ally Marano did her part to keep the Lady Trojans ahead with a block and pair of kills that made the score 17-13. Her teammate Haley Adkins slapped a spike to make the score 18-14.

Ripley once again clawed back to make deadlock the first set at 20-20. The Lady Tigers outscored Millington 6-4 down the stretch to win 26-24.

After Ripley took another thrilling set 27-25, the Lady Trojans were on the brink of elimination. Millington Head Coach Abby Wade saw her team fight back in the third set leading 17-11 at one point. Senior Hannah Clifton led the charge with her serving with a couple of aces.

Later in the frame, Lady Trojan Kennedy Lamar slammed a kill that made the tally 24-18. Millington stayed alive with the 25-19 decision.

Millington went down fighting in the fourth set even holding a 23-22 advantage after a Adkins ace. But the Lady Tigers regained the serve and won the fourth set 25-23.