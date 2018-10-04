Champions’ Heart

On Oct. 2 & 3, Millington Central High School’s William Osteen Gymnasium played host to the 2018 District 15-2A Volleyball Tournament. The host Millington Lady Trojans entered as the defending champs and No. 3 seed. The No. 1 team from the regular season was the Covington Lady Chargers. The Lady Chargers wrapped up the regular season visiting Millington last week. The Lady Trojans gave the top team in the district a serious challenge winning the first two sets 25-13 and 25-22. But Covington displays some resolve coming back to earn the last three sets 25-10, 25-17 and 15-5. To start the tournament this week, Millington took on the No. 2 seeded Ripley Lady Tigers.