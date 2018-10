With a home playoff game on the line last week, the Fayette-Ware Lady Wildcats made the trip to USA Stadium in Millington to take on the Lady Trojans. The Lady Wildcats used a steady attack and neutralized Lady Trojans strikers Destiny Jones and Micaiah Halliburton. Fayette-Ware got goals from Cecilia Hunter, Kaylee Moody, Jada Lurry, Sarah Sudduth, Clara Johnson in the 7-0 win.