In the Name: USA Automotive opens to the public for car repairs and services

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Millington has been the home of USA Stadium for more than 30 years.

Now Flag City is the place to find USA Automotive. The automotive and repair facility recently set up shop just a few feet away from the historic baseball venue.

Now those affiliated with USA Automotive hope to have a long, successful run like the stadium.

“We bought it about two years ago,” USA Automotive partner Tommy Martin said. “Then we leased it out to a trailer company.

“We’ll do any and all automotive services from major to minor like oil changes,” he added. “We’re going to have oil changes for women on Wednesday for $19.95. We’re working on getting military days so they can have the oil change at the same price.”

With specials and deals still developing, Martin said USA Automotive already has quality and experienced workers on staff.

“We’re ready for the public now because we have a good set of mechanics in there,” he noted. “Right now we have two techs. Bobbie (Hugel) and myself will be greeting them.”

Before becoming USA Automotive, the building at 7713 Highway 51 North was the home of Bill South Motors for multiple decades.

With a few competitors in the Millington area who have longstanding traditions, USA Automotive plans to get into the mix with quality service and competitive prices.

“The difference I’m trying to make, most places want to use the most expensive parts they can get,” Martin said. “They charge outrageous prices for hours. So we’re trying to give a really good job done inexpensively.

“We’re looking for the part that will work best to give the best price for our customers,” he continued. “I want them coming back, not because they have to, because of good service.”

Martin has been a part of the auto service industry for 40 years. Residents of Millington are familiar with him through Martin Auto Sales for nearly 30 years.

Now Martin and partners are seeking a successful run with automotive service and repair. ASE Master Certified Technician Steven Hugel is already on staff, bringing 20 years of experience.

Martin said, with the combination of veteran mechanics and multiple resources on pricing parts, USA Automotive will give car owners the best deals.

“A $1,000 brake job somewhere else, we can give them just as good of a brake job for $200,” he noted.

As one of the new repair shops in town, USA Automotive hopes name recognition will help potential customers remember to call USA-AUTO or (901) 872-2886.

“I didn’t know either until I had the number,” Martin acknowledged. “I asked for AUTO to be the last four. And it was available. So I was like, ‘Man what could I do for the first three?’ I didn’t realize it spelled USA. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

