Officers injured in Millington bar brawl

Posted on October 4, 2018.

Star Staff Reports

Officers were sent to the hospital in Memphis over the weekend after incident at a local bar in the Millington area.

According to officers on the scene, Dustin Oliver allegedly caused a scene at the Shake Rag Bar and sent several officers to the hospital with injuries.

Oliver was charged with several counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting official detention and having a prohibited weapon.

Deputies were called to the bar and hear noises outside the bar. In responding, officers found Oliver apparently intoxicated and screaming profanities. He was making verbal threats of harm according to deputies.

After a brief struggling to get him in handcuffs, Oliver reportedly began spitting with saliva landing on one of the deputies. He claimed to have AIDS. Oliver denied having AIDS later. Deputies said they aren’t sure if that’s truly the case.

Once placed in the vehicle, Oliver began kicking the passenger door. He was told to stop twice and on the third time a chemical spray was used. Once the incident concluded, four deputies were all taken to the hospital for treatment. And one vehicle was damaged.

