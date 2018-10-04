Public Safety October 4, 2018

Arrests

Sept. 19- N/A

Sept. 20- 47-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;

Sept. 21- 44-year-old Memphis male charged with burglary; 41-year-old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange;

Sept. 22- 48-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 27-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 23-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

Sept. 23- 53-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 32-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Sept. 24- 25-year-old Atoka male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and criminal trespass;

Sept. 25- 36-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and failure to appear – booking/processing; 29-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – booking/processing; 33-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – criminal case;

Fire Reports

Road Freight

Sept. 16- Big Creek Road

False Alarm

Sept. 16- Sykes Road & Raleigh-Millington Road

Sept. 19- Highway 51 South & Matthews Road;

Sept. 21- 8121 Soderlund Drive;

Outside Rubbish

Sept. 16- 4106 Crenshaw Road

Emergency Medical Call

Sept. 16- 4819 Terrell Lane;

Sept. 17- 4677 Cedar Hills Drive; 8668 Watercrest Drive;

Sept. 18- 8475 Quito Road; 4486 Constellation;

Sept. 19- 6954 Highway 51 North; 6482 Willowbrook Drive; 5067 Pruitt Street; 8181 Highway 51 North; 4944 Navy Road;

Sept. 21- 4574 Talley Street; 4950 Bilrae South; 8510 Wilkinsville Road/Suite 121;

Sept. 22- 4680 Cedar Hills Drive;

Disregarded on Side

Sept. 22- West Union Road & Quito Road; 4772 Navy Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Sept. 17- half mile north of Dakar on Veterans;

Sept. 18- 9030 Highway 51 North;

Sept. 19- Highway 51 North & Babe Howard Blvd.;

Medical Assist

Sept. 17- 5095 Pitts;

Sept. 19- 4876 Holly Lane;

Smoke Detector Activated

Sept. 17- 5077 Easley Street/114;

Grass Fire

Sept. 17- Navy Road & Highway 51 North;

Dispatched & Canceled

Sept. 18- 3820 Micro Drive;

Public Service

Sept. 18- 4803 Montgomery Street;

Outside Rubbish

Sept. 18- 4201 Pleasant Ridge Road;

Chemical Spill

Sept. 19- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Brush

Sept. 20- 8033 Chambers Street;

Extrication

Sept. 21- Pleasant Ridge Road & Sledge Road;