Public Safety October 4, 2018

Posted on October 4, 2018.
Sept. 19- N/A
Sept. 20- 47-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines;
Sept. 21- 44-year-old Memphis male charged with burglary; 41-year-old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange;
Sept. 22- 48-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines; 27-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – criminal case; 23-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – criminal case;
Sept. 23- 53-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and reckless driving; 32-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property under $1,000;
Sept. 24- 25-year-old Atoka male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and criminal trespass;
Sept. 25- 36-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear – non-payment of fines and failure to appear – booking/processing; 29-year-old Millington female charged with failure to appear – booking/processing; 33-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear – criminal case;
Fire Reports
Road Freight
Sept. 16- Big Creek Road
False Alarm
Sept. 16- Sykes Road & Raleigh-Millington Road
Sept. 19- Highway 51 South & Matthews Road;
Sept. 21- 8121 Soderlund Drive;
Outside Rubbish
Sept. 16- 4106 Crenshaw Road
Emergency Medical Call
Sept. 16- 4819 Terrell Lane;
Sept. 17- 4677 Cedar Hills Drive; 8668 Watercrest Drive;
Sept. 18- 8475 Quito Road; 4486 Constellation;
Sept. 19- 6954 Highway 51 North; 6482 Willowbrook Drive; 5067 Pruitt Street; 8181 Highway 51 North; 4944 Navy Road;
Sept. 21- 4574 Talley Street; 4950 Bilrae South; 8510 Wilkinsville Road/Suite 121;
Sept. 22- 4680 Cedar Hills Drive;
Disregarded on Side
Sept. 22- West Union Road & Quito Road; 4772 Navy Road;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Sept. 17- half mile north of Dakar on Veterans;
Sept. 18- 9030 Highway 51 North;
Sept. 19- Highway 51 North & Babe Howard Blvd.;
Medical Assist
Sept. 17- 5095 Pitts;
Sept. 19- 4876 Holly Lane;
Smoke Detector Activated
Sept. 17- 5077 Easley Street/114;
Grass Fire
Sept. 17- Navy Road & Highway 51 North;
Dispatched & Canceled
Sept. 18- 3820 Micro Drive;
Public Service
Sept. 18- 4803 Montgomery Street;
Outside Rubbish
Sept. 18- 4201 Pleasant Ridge Road;
Chemical Spill
Sept. 19- 8445 Highway 51 North;
Brush
Sept. 20- 8033 Chambers Street;
Extrication
Sept. 21- Pleasant Ridge Road & Sledge Road;
